Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade taking place
The annual Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade is taking place in the city on a reduced scale due to the pandemic.
Traditionally, thousands have attended one of NI's biggest parades, marking the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in August 1689.
About 500 people - from eight local parent clubs and eight bands - are due to take part in the parade
Last year, it was reduced to just 30 representatives.
Graeme Stenhouse, the governor of the Apprentice Boys, said it was important the organisation "continued to carry out historic traditions but in a manner that shows the correct guidelines that we're currently living in".
"Although our numbers are going to be limited again today, we think we've shown great leadership and common sense by only having the local eight parent clubs and local bands parading," he said.
"Obviously we're living in difficult times in the current pandemic, so we're looking forward to welcoming the parent clubs and hopefully in 12 months we'll be able to welcome all our visitors and members from throughout the UK back to Londonderry."
The event began with the clubs and bands walking a circuit of Derry's historic walls before a wreath-laying ceremony at the city's war memorial in the Diamond.
A service of thanksgiving was held on Thursday evening.
The main parade will start at about 12:30 BST.
Motorists have been advised to expect traffic delays in the area.
The siege of Derry took place against the background of the deposed Catholic King James II's attempt to regain his crown from his Protestant son-in-law, King William III.
Also known as William of Orange, or King Billy, the new monarch was supported by Protestants in Derry.
At the start of the siege of Londonderry in 1689, 13 apprentice boys slammed the city gates against King James' advancing Jacobite army.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry are based upon this defiant action of "no surrender", and hold their main parade in August to celebrate the relief of the city and the end of the siege.
The ending of the siege is known as the Relief of Derry.