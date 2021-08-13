Mark Sheridan, 25, urged to hand himself in to police
- Published
Police have called on a prisoner who broke the conditions for his release and is at large to hand himself in.
Mark Sheridan, 25, was serving a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and had been released on licence in May.
Police said he has since breached the conditions of his licence and has been recalled to prison.
However, the police have so far been unable to locate him and have appealed for information.
Sheridan is about 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair, a short brown full beard and blue eyes.
He is believed to have connections to Omagh and Enniskillen.
Anyone who has seen him is urged not to approach him, but to contact the police.