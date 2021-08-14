Covid-19: Londonderry walk-in jab clinic for pregnant women opens
The first in a series of pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics for new and expectant mothers has been opened by the Western Trust.
Pregnant women or those who have given birth in the last six weeks can get a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with no appointment necessary.
It is part of efforts to try to increase Northern Ireland's vaccination rate, amid rising Covid-19 cases.
A further five deaths were recorded by the Department of Health on Saturday.
It brings the total number of deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to 2,245.
Another 1,437 cases were also recorded.
The first of the North West area's vaccination clinics for new and expectant mothers is running at Foyle Arena, Londonderry, from 14:00 to 17:00 BST on Saturday.
There will also be clinics at Omagh Leisure Centre and Lakeland Forum, in Enniskillen.
During these dedicated clinics, the centres will remain closed to the general public.
The Northern Trust launched a similar service last month.
Relaxation to the rules
These included the removal of bubbles for school pupils from the start of term, the return of full in-person learning at further and higher education facilities and changes to self-isolation requirements.
While relaxations were also made for the hospitality sector, with the previous cap of six people sitting at tables in pubs and restaurants scrapped, the executive stopped short of changing rules on social distancing.
But on Friday, health officials warned it was inevitable more operations would be cancelled as Northern Ireland's health service struggles with Covid pressures.
The warning came after a rise in the weekly coronavirus-related death toll, as recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, Covid-19 vaccinations are now available for 12 to 15-year-olds.
The Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) said the first vaccines were administered to this age cohort on Friday, after the registration portal opened earlier in the week.
HSE chief executive Paul Reid said more than 10,000 12-15 year olds received a vaccine at their GP or a vaccination centre on Friday.
On Saturday morning, figures showed more than 75,000 people within this age group have registered for a vaccine, according to RTÉ.
Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian for a child to receive a vaccine, and children in this age group will receive either a Pfizer or a Moderna vaccine.