Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,294 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,248.
Another 1,294 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,437 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 175,597 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health does not update its statistical dashboard at weekends so there are no new figures on the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 359 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals.
Forty-four patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care units, two more than on Thursday.
Last updated 15 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,366,260 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.
As the Department of Health does not update its statistical dashboard at weekends, only the total number of Covid-19 vaccinations is published.
There are no new figures on how many people have received first and second doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
On Friday, 1,246,907 people had received a first dose and 1,109,693 second doses had been administered.
Last updated 15 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,059.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-linked deaths.
Another 2,074 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, up from 1,978 on Friday.
A total of 322,989 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Saturday, 229 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals, eight more than on Friday.
Forty-three patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care units, the same number as on Friday.
Last updated 14 August at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,326,226 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday morning.
Of those, 3,479,514 were first doses and 2,846,712 were second doses.
Last updated 14 August at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland