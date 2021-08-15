Covid-19: NI hospital patients and visitors urged to wear masks
- Published
Doctors in Northern Ireland are urging patients and visitors at hospitals and clinics to wear a face covering.
The doctors' union the British Medical Association (BMA) said its members were reporting an increased number of people refusing to wear masks or get tested for coronavirus before attending appointments or visits.
The BMA's Dr David Farren said it was "extremely challenging" for staff.
On Sunday three Covid-19-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland.
Another 1,294 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Dr Farren, the deputy chair of the BMA's Northern Ireland consultants committee, said some the decision by some people not to wear a mask in hospitals was creating a problem for staff.
"We have to treat these patients as if they have Covid but we cannot mix them with other Covid patients as that would risk actually giving them Covid if they don't have it," he said.
"This puts additional demand on our beds, which are already under significant pressure, and also risks exposing staff, patients and visitors to potential Covid."
Dr Farren said medics had also reported incidents of aggressive behaviour towards staff when they challenged patients or visitors who refused to wear masks without having a medical reason for doing so.
Dr Alan Stout, from the BMA's Northern Ireland GPs committee, said the same was happening in GPs' surgeries.
"Increasingly we are being challenged by patients who simply don't want to wear a mask, not because they have a valid exemption," he said.
"Our staff and GPs are just trying to do their job and ensure everyone's safety.
"Having to make special arrangements for people refusing to wear a mask is extremely difficult and time-consuming and takes staff away from other tasks that need completed."