West Belfast: Significant damage caused in arson attack
- Published
Significant damage has been caused to a flat in west Belfast after it was targeted in an arson attack.
A wheelie bin was pushed against the door of the property at Glasvey Drive and was set on fire just before 05:00 BST on Sunday.
A woman in a neighbouring flat was given help to escape.
Det Sgt McCallum said: "It is fortunate that we are not dealing with any serious injury as a result of this reckless act."
Leighanne Kelly, 25, who lives nearby, called the fire service after she heard fire alarms early on Sunday morning.
'Community in shock'
"I was in bed and I heard a big bang going off and heard smoke alarms and when I looked outside I saw the door in flames," she said.
"A taxi man was trying to get Sinead in the flat underneath out.
"The community is in shock and traumatised, especially as it was intentionally done.
"I didn't expect to see someone's house on fire when I looked out my window."
Police want anyone with information about the incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.