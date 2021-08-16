Afghanistan: NI could 'offer sanctuary' to some Afghan refugees
- Published
Northern Ireland has a duty to consider offering "sanctuary" to some refugees from Afghanistan, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.
Almost 20 years after they were ousted from power, the Taliban has effectively seized control of the country.
It follows the withdrawal of most foreign troops in recent days.
Sir Jeffrey said people who supported the British army and Christian minority groups in particular should be offered support.
Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, was the last major territory to fall to the Taliban, with the collapse of the country's government.
President Ashraf Ghani has also fled abroad.
On Monday, crowds descended on Kabul's international airport, which is under the control of US troops, in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.
Sir Jeffrey, who visited troops from Northern Ireland in the country a number of times, said it was evident the coalition-backed police and army "weren't up to the task of taking on a much smaller, less well-equipped Taliban".
He told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster he feared there would be "terrible consequences from the Taliban" for those citizens who "very courageously worked alongside our military".
'Half a world away'
"I think we have a duty to those people to see if we can provide them with sanctuary," he explained.
"Beyond that, it's difficult to see.
"Afghanistan is half a world away and quite how we provide for the large number of people that might want to leave that country, I think it's more now for the neighbouring countries in the region to see how they can accommodate those who are fleeing in advance of the Taliban taking over.
"We also need to look at what's likely to happen to the small Christian minority in Afghanistan."
Sir Jeffrey, who is the MP for Lagan Valley, said these issues would be debated in parliament on Wednesday.
However, he added politicians at Stormont would need to consider "our own resources back home" to judge how much help can be offered.
"We have lengthy waiting lists for housing as it is, so we have to see what is reasonable in terms of what we can accommodate while of course looking after the needs of our own population as well," he said.