Fermanagh man faces nine indecent assault charges
A man has appeared in court in Enniskillen in County Fermanagh charged with nine counts of indecent assault.
Gerard Quaile, 56, from Sylvan Hill in Lisnaskea, is accused of offences involving three alleged victims between 1982 and 1985.
He is the second person to be charged in relation to a number of separate allegations of historical sexual abuse following an investigation by the Impartial Reporter newspaper.
The defendant was released on bail.
Appearing before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday, Mr Quaile said he did not wish to say anything, give evidence or call witnesses at this time.
The district judge said there was a case to answer and Mr Quaile was released to appear before Dungannon Crown Court on 30 September.