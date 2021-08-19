Covid-19: Ulster University asks students and staff about vaccine status
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Ulster University (UU) is asking all of its students and staff whether or not they have received a Covid-19 vaccine.
The university is also asking them if they have not been vaccinated to outline the reasons why.
Responses will be anonymous but the questions are in a survey sent to UU's 27,000 students and 2,600 staff.
Northern Ireland's universities and colleges can make a full return to face-to-face teaching when the new academic term begins next month.
In an email sent to students and staff, seen by BBC News NI, UU said the survey would "help us understand vaccine uptake amongst our community, the nature of any barriers to vaccination, and the impact of any potential access restrictions".
"Your responses will inform detailed operational planning to enable a safe and permanent return to campus," the email said.
The survey goes on to ask respondents whether they have received one or two doses of the coronavirus vaccine or have not been vaccinated.
If they have not been vaccinated, it asks them to state why.
Among the reasons they can choose to give are: "has not been convenient for me to get vaccinated"; "have antibodies from contracting Covid-19"; "worried about possible side effects from the vaccine"; "I have been medically advised not to due to possible contraindications" or "I don't believe Covid-19 is a serious illness".
They can also give other reasons for not being vaccinated.
The survey goes on to say that "over 600 higher education institutions in the USA have made Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for students returning to campus".
"Full vaccination will be a condition of entry to nightclubs and other crowded events and venues in England by the end of September," it adds.
"In the Republic of Ireland, vaccine passports are required to dine or drink indoors."
The survey then asks respondents whether they "think it is appropriate that the lack of double vaccination against Covid-19 may restrict unvaccinated individuals from attending some venues or participating in certain indoor activities".
Another question asks respondents how likely they would be to get vaccinated if it was required to access in-person or on-campus classes, university bars, sports, library or entertainment facilities, university accommodation or for attending bars, nightclubs and festivals outside the university.
UU, Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and further education (FE) colleges in Northern Ireland have previously said that vaccines will not be mandatory to enter campus in the new term.
However, all are encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated.
The vice-chancellors - Prof Ian Greer from Queen's and Prof Paul Bartholomew from UU - said that they welcomed the initiative.
"Getting vaccinated is by far the best way to protect the entire NI community and to ensure that our return to full campus operations is on a permanent basis," they said.