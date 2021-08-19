M1 crash: Up to six people injured after two vehicles crash
Up to six people have been injured after a crash involving two vehicles on the M1 near Lisburn.
The motorway has been closed westbound between Sprucefield and Moira as a result of the collision.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had sent three emergency crews, a paramedic and a doctor to the scene.
It said up to six patients were being treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
There is no detail on the extent of their injuries.
Motorists are advised that the M1 motorway has been closed west bound between Blaris and Moira due to a road traffic collision. The east bound carriageway is unaffected. Please seek an alternative route.— NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) August 19, 2021
