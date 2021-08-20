Covid-19: Nisra figures show 40 Covid-related deaths in a week
Covid-19 was recorded on the death certificates of 40 people in the week up until 13 August.
That is according to Northern Ireland's statistics agency, Nisra.
It takes to 3,086 the number of deaths associated with the virus, which have been recorded by the agency.
This means that the death rate as calculated by Nisra continues to rise, following a general downward trend for many months in the run up to the summer.
Northern Ireland's chief scientific officer Prof Ian Young has said the number of people dying with Covid-19 is likely not to hit a peak for "a couple of weeks".
As of Friday morning, the Department of Health had recorded a total number of 2,278 deaths with Covid-19.
Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by a test, while the department's figure is based on a positive test result being recorded.