Covid-19: Nine more deaths and 2,397 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Eight occurred within the latest 24-hour reporting period and one happened before that.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,287.
Another 2,397 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 184,172 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 388 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 379 on Thursday.
There are 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 46 on Thursday.
Last updated 20 August at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,389,725 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday afternoon.
Of those, 1,256,779 were first doses and1,132,946 were second doses.
Last updated 19 August at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,074.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,818 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,861 on Wednesday
A total of 331,206 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 244 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 249 on Wednesday.
There are 52 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 54 on Wednesday.
Last updated 19 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,499,009 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday morning.
Of those, 3,559,460 were first doses and 2,939,549 were second doses.
Last updated 18 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland