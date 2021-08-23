Covid-19: Robin Swann says 'time not right' for restrictions' return
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The time is not right to re-impose tighter restrictions despite concern over the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, the health minister has said.
Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate in the UK.
Robin Swann welcomed the weekend increase in the number of people vaccinated and said restrictions would continue to be monitored.
"I don't think we are at that point yet about putting more restrictions back in," he told BBC News NI.
"The executive meets again in the first week in September in regards to what's still in place and what we'll look in regards to the next steps, and that's where that decision will be made."
On Sunday, 11 more coronavirus-related deaths were reported and another 1,485 cases
It is estimated that more than 8,000 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Northern Ireland in the past two days.
The total is still being counted and the exact number is expected to be announced later.
The chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride told BBC News NI: "I suspect it's somewhere in the region of between 8,000 and 10,000 people.
"It's a huge achievement and I want to thank every single person."
On Sunday evening, the final Covid-19 vaccine was administered at Belfast's largest vaccination centre, the SSE Arena.
Teenager Danielle McElroy, 17, from Bangor was given the last jab.
She said afterwards: "I just want to get back to normality and I think this is a great step to do that, and it keeps everybody safe as well."
As the vaccination centre shut down, a piper led a procession of medical staff out of the arena.
The doors of the Vaccination Centre at the SSE Arena Belfast have closed for the last time. A piper led our amazing team of vaccinators and many other staff out of the arena to thank them for their superb work which will continue in venues across NI. pic.twitter.com/8lk25rGlOX— South Eastern Trust (@setrust) August 22, 2021
In the coming weeks, it will be converted back into an entertainment complex for pop concerts and ice hockey matches.
A vaccination clinic for second doses will be set up in a car park at the arena.
Speaking at the SSE Arena on Sunday, the health minister said the vaccination drive will continue.
"The Big Jab Weekend has proven that there is still a strong demand for vaccination. Our aim will be to bring forward a series of further opportunities at community level.
"There will also be a big focus on further and higher education in September, as well as other take-up promotions.
"The number of participating pharmacies offering vaccination appointments will also be expanding."
Other mass vaccination centres are set to wind down operations soon, but walk-in pop-up clinics will continue to offer vaccination services to over-16s.
Vaccination by appointment is also available at about 50 participating pharmacies.