Covid-19: Nine more Covid-related deaths and 1,320 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,311.
Another 1,320 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 1,485 cases reported on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 188,589 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 352 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 388 on Friday.
There are 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 47 on Friday.
Last updated 23 August at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,414,189 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 1,268,173 are first doses and 1,146,016 are second doses.
Last updated 23 August at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,074.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,688 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from up from 2,125 on Saturday.
A total of 337.117 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 314 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 259 on Saturday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, five more than Saturday.
Last updated 22 August at 20:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,593,688 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,578,868 were first doses and 2,994,820 were second doses.
Last updated 22 August at 20:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland