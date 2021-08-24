Northern Ireland rural broadband scheme gets £25m funding boost
A funding boost for rural broadband in Northern Ireland is set to benefit a further 8,500 premises.
Project Stratum aims to connect 76,000 homes and businesses by 2024 with the first 19,000 this year.
The scheme will get an extra £25m from the government's Project Gigabit for areas like Londonderry, Tyrone, mid-Ulster, Fermanagh and south Antrim.
Project Gigabit is the government's plan to get ultra-fast broadband to the remotest of homes in the UK.
The initial cost of the scheme was £165m with £150m coming from the 2017 confidence-and-supply agreement between the DUP and the Conservative Party.
The remaining £15m is being provided by Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).
The contract is being delivered by Fibrus, who connected the first customers in the Coalisland area of County Tyrone in March this year.