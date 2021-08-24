Covid-19: Twelve more Covid-related deaths and 1,648 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,323.
Another 1,648 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,320 cases reported on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 190,237 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 373 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 352 on Monday.
There are 41 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 43 on Friday.
Last updated 24 August at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,417,807 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 1,270,066 are first doses and 1,147,741 are second doses.
Last updated 24 August at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,074.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,592 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from up from 1,688 on Sunday.
A total of 339,317 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 318 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 314 on Sunday.
There are 60 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, five more than Sunday.
Last updated 23 August at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of Sunday a total of 6,614,044 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,607,097 were first doses and 3,006,947 were second doses.
Last updated 23 August at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland