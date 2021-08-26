Glider: Parties split over route for north Belfast
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Politicians are divided over whether the proposed new Glider bus route in north Belfast should go along the Antrim Road or the Shore Road.
The main unionist parties favour the Shore Road while the SDLP, Alliance and Greens prefer the Antrim Road.
A consultation began last month on route options as part of plans to extend the Glider beyond its existing routes in east and west Belfast.
The estimated cost could be more than £100m.
It would not be in place until 2027 at the earliest.
Route options in south and north Belfast are outlined on the Belfast Rapid Transport phase two consultation website.
Three route options to north Belfast from the city centre are outlined, two of which are centred on the Shore Road and one that is based around the Antrim Road:
- Option one: Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - York Street - York Road - Shore Road - Longwood Road
- Option two: Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - Donegall Street - Clifton Street - Carlisle Circus roundabout - Antrim Road - O'Neill Road
- Option three: Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - York Street - York Road - Shore Road - Longwood Road - O'Neill Road
SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said he favours the Antrim Road option as it is a main arterial route and also passes close to Belfast Zoo, Belfast Castle and Cave Hill, which overlooks the city.
"North Belfast is a bit of a hidden secret," he said.
"I want people from east Belfast, south Belfast and west Belfast to rediscover north Belfast through the Glider up the Antrim Road as well as providing necessary public transport along our main arterial route."
Councillor Nuala McAllister of the Alliance Party said she "can see the arguments for both sides".
"But I would be pushing more for the Antrim Road personally," she said.
"I think it is one of the bigger and better arterial routes in terms of its location and connectivity."
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor Brian Kingston prefers a route that involves the Shore Road.
He said: "We think that it will tie in with many important stops along the way… the Ulster University campus, the Cityside shopping centre, Yorkgate train station, Grove leisure centre, Crusaders football ground and further on right out to the Abbey (shopping) Centre."
Accessibility
Ulster Unionist Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said all options were feasible but she preferred one including Shore Road.
She said: "Statistics tell us that those who use public transport, and who are more reliant on public transport, are people from low-income households, people from working class communities and I think the Shore Road option touches more of those communities meaning there would be more of a meaningful outcome."
Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara said he choice should based on evidence.
"To me, the Antrim Road seems the best option with a greater population density, better access to services and business and accessibility to wider north Belfast," he added.
Sinn Féin said it was considering the issue and would make a formal submission in due course.
A spokesperson said: "The consultation is ongoing and we would encourage people to make their views known."
The Glider bus service came into operation in September 2018 and provides a service between east and west Belfast through the city centre, with a link to the city's Titanic Quarter.
On the proposed next phase, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "My department worked closely with key stakeholders in taking forward a feasibility and options appraisal, to identify the most viable north-south route options.
"The responses to the consultation will be an important step in determining the final preferred routes."
The proposed route for the south of the city is:
- City Hall - Great Victoria Street - Bruce Street - Bankmore Link - Ormeau Road - Saintfield Road - Cairnshill park and ride
In addition to that, a short loop to provide better access to Queen's University and Belfast City Hospital is being proposed.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: "Phase two of the Belfast Rapid Transit project (BRT2) is one of several infrastructure, tourism and regeneration projects being considered as part of the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD).
"BRCD partners are currently considering which projects will be prioritised within the final deal.
"The current estimated cost to deliver BRT2 is £142m to 148m, however this is expected to reduce significantly upon confirmation of a preferred route and system characteristics.
"The earliest estimated 'go live' date is September 2027, based on the experience of delivering the first phase of BRT."
Glider buses are 18m long, have room for 105 passengers and use diesel-electric hybrid engine technology.