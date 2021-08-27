Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Micheál Martin to meet in Dublin
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to meet Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin in Dublin later on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the two men since Sir Jeffrey took over as leader of his party.
Ahead of the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said he would be raising "the flaws" of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He said the European Union should "change its tune".
The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland.
It does that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
That has created a new trade border in the Irish Sea, which is strongly opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland.
Sir Jeffrey said the DUP continued to make its case about the protocol in London, but that Dublin "also has a key role to play".
He said: "It was the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who insisted on such arrangements with his fellow EU leaders.
"I will be asking the taoiseach to recognise the flaws of the protocol and join with us in arguing in the corridors of power for change.
"It is time for Brussels to change its tune. It either changes course or it will have to take responsibility for Northern Ireland drifting backwards."
On Thursday, the protocol was a key topic of discussion when President of France Emmanuel Macron visited Dublin, where he met both Mr Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins.
Mr Macron has, in the past, ruled out any renegotiation of the protocol.
During his visit to Áras an Uachtaráin, the Irish president's residence, Mr Macron wrote in the guestbook that Ireland "occupies a precious place in the heart of the European dream".
Mr Macron's note explained that France would remain a "faithful friend for the future".
Less than three months since then-DUP leader Edwin Poots went to Dublin for talks with Micheál Martin, now it's his successor's turn.
Don't expect much in the way of different messaging, though.
The warnings over DUP attendance at north-south meetings on the protocol are likely to be repeated by Sir Jeffrey.
He wants Dublin and, by extension, Brussels, to change course on the protocol - a request the taoiseach has heard before and repeatedly rejected.
This summer has seen politicking over the protocol largely parked, due to the pandemic and other pressing issues.
But today's meeting is a reminder that further clashes are coming.
In June, Sir Jeffrey's predecessor as DUP leader, Edwin Poots, visited Dublin and met Mr Martin along with DUP party colleague Paul Givan, who has since become first minister of Northern Ireland.
Mr Poots said Mr Martin recognised the "genuine concerns in unionist and loyalist communities around the protocol".
But Mr Poots was ousted within 50 days of becoming DUP leader and was replaced by Sir Jeffrey.