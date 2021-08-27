Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,875 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,337.
Another 1,875 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, up from 1,550 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 195,433 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 383 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 376 on Thursday.
There are 45 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,434,651 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 1,279,093 are first doses and 1,155,558 are second doses.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,092.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,866 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 2,051 on Wednesday.
A total of 344,195 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 331 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 323 on Wednesday.
There are 61 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 56 on Wednesday.
Vaccines
A total of 6,705,120 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of those, 3,639,176 were first doses and 3,065,944 were second doses.
