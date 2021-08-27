Belfast Lough: Cargo vessel captain fined after Stena 'near miss'
- Published
The skipper of a cargo vessel has been fined after almost causing a collision with a passenger ferry in Belfast Lough.
Kolapi Utime, 64, of Viridian Square in Aylesbury in England, was captain of the 90m-long (295ft) Scot Leader.
Southampton Magistrates' Court heard that during the incident in March he turned his vessel in front of the Stena Edda, which had 503 people on board.
Utime was fined £6,384 after pleading guilty.
It was found that he increased the speed of his vessel, which is operated by Scotline, creating a risk of a collision.
Utime communicated with the Stena Edda requesting that it alter its course to port, which the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said was "contrary to good seamanship and collision avoidance".
The court heard the Stena ferry had already started to turn starboard to avoid a crash.
'Disastrous consequences'
In an interview with the agency in May, Utime admitted his role but said his attention had been on a Stena Superfast VIII ferry that was approaching.
Mark Flavell of the MCA said it was a "dangerous situation" caused by Utime "failing to adhere to the collision avoidance rules".
There could have been "disastrous consequences", he added.
"The MCA will always look to take appropriate and necessary action, prosecuting those seafarers who jeopardise others by showing a complete disregard for the laws of the sea," said Mr Flavell.
"Such offences are not acceptable and those unwilling to follow rules and regulation and improve standards of safety will face the full weight of the law."