County Antrim: 'Major fish kill' declared at Three Mile Water River
- Published
A 'major fish kill" has been declared at a County Antrim river by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).
Trout, eels, flounder, and sticklebacks were among the species killed.
NIEA said that the exact cause is "unknown at this stage", but that the pollutant "appears to have contained a significant quantity of a detergent".
It added that "a significant number of dead fish were confirmed in the river", after the pollution was "reported as white odourless surface foaming".
"The NIEA and DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Inland Fisheries joint investigation remains ongoing and will continue on Saturday morning," NIEA said in a statement.
"This is the second serious water pollution incident impacting the Three Mile Water fishery in the last few months which has caused unnecessary distress to the local angling club who help manage the river on a voluntary basis for the benefit of all those who enjoy the amenity the river provides.
"If anyone has any information they wish to share regarding the source of this discharge, please feel free to contact NIEA in confidence on the Incident Hotline on 0800 807060."
Three Mile Water Conservation and Angling Association said on Friday that invertebrates such as shrimps had also been killed and dog-walkers were warned to avoid the river.
At seven miles (11km) long, the river runs from Ballyrobert near Newtownabbey to Belfast Lough at Whiteabbey.
"The majority of the river has been wiped out," said a spokesperson for Three Mile Water Conservation and Angling Association, about the latest incident.
"It is a really valuable community resource, not only for human recollection but for the wildlife value as well - that has been completely ruined.
"It is a purge of all aquatic life to be honest."
It said it was particularly damaging as it had not been given a chance to recover after the previous kill.
The association said it was alerted at about 13:30 BST on Friday by a member of the public.