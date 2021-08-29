Covid-19: Nine more Covid-linked deaths and 1,225 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,352.
Another 1,225 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,430 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 198,088 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
While the Department of Health's dashboard is not updated at the weekend, on Friday there were 383 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 376 on Thursday.
There were 45 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday.
Last updated 29 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,438,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 29 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,092.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,706 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,997 on Saturday.
A total of 349,773 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 347 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 324 on Saturday.
There are 60 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 60 on Saturday.
Last updated 29 August at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,783,387 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 3,669,454 were first doses and 3,113, 933 were second doses.
Last updated 28 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland