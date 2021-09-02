Pat Hume has died
Pat Hume, the widow of the late SDLP leader and Nobel prize winner John Hume, has died.
Mrs Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of the civil rights movement in Londonderry in the 1960s.
Her work continued during the Troubles, through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
Mrs Hume ran operations on the ground, manning Mr Hume's Foyle constituency office dealing with community issues, housing and poverty in Derry.
A foundation honouring the peace and John and Pat Hume's reconciliation work launched in November last year.
In a statement, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "Pat's compassion, fortitude and strength of character was a driving force behind the peace process".
The SDLP leader paid tribute to the leadership she has shown in Derry throughout her life.
"Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process in Ireland, that's the simple truth," he said.