Covid-19: Northern Ireland EDs remain under 'extreme pressure'
- Published
Three Northern Ireland health trusts have appealed for people to stay away except in cases of medical emergency.
It is the second day emergency departments (ED) in Northern Ireland have been under "extreme pressure".
More than 60 people are currently waiting in Altnagelvin Hospital ED, with 24 waiting to be admitted to the hospital, according to the Western Trust.
The Ulster and Craigavon hospitals also said they were under extreme pressure.
In a tweet, the Southern Trust said Craigavon ED was "very busy", with staff expecting the department to "get even busier".
"Expect extremely long waiting times as Covid-19 continues to impact on bed pressures," said the tweet.
"Expect EXTREMELY long waiting times as Covid-19 continues to impact on bed pressures."
A total of 47 people are waiting to be seen at the South West Acute Hospital ED, with 21 people waiting to be admitted, the Western Trust tweeted.
The tweet appealed for people to only attend the ED if they have a medical or mental health emergency, urging those with minor injuries to attend Omagh Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.
The South Eastern Trust said the Ulster Hospital was under extreme pressure and asked people to consider other options of care if their condition was not urgent.
The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under EXTREME pressure today.
If your condition isn't urgent, PLEASE consider other options of care
'Very concerning position'
"We're struggling, full-stop, to deal with this," Dr Alan Stout, British Medical Association NI's GP committee chair said.
"These are very, very sick patients waiting for admission and that is possibly the most worrying part," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"Part of it is Covid-related and part of it is due to some of the conditions that have waited or not sought attention over the Covid period, but also the waiting lists and the knock-on impact of the waiting lists.
"It is creating a very, very difficult position and a very, very concerning position because we're still in August."
In the Northern Trust, both Antrim Area and Causeways hospitals are "extremely busy".
The trust tweeted that a considerable number of people were waiting on beds and that "delays are inevitable".
'Think twice'
Londonderry GP Simon O'Hagan said the bank holiday weekend may be adding to existing pressures on accident and emergency departments.
"EDs by definitions are always incredibly busy, even in the middle of the night," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"With bank holidays you have more people out and about, more kids getting injuries, people going over on their ankles, hurting their arms.
"It just means the place is properly packed out at the moment.
"What I would stress to anybody is please think twice before using A&E as your prime destination. If you feel incredibly unwell then A&E is the place to go."