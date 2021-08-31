Troubles pensions scheme to open for applications
- Published
A pension scheme for people who were badly injured during the Troubles is to open for applications later.
The start of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme is more than a year behind schedule, having been the subject of political rows.
To qualify, a person must have suffered a severe and permanent physical or psychological injury caused through no fault of their own during the Troubles.
Recipients will receive annual payments of between £2,000 and £10,000.
Applications to the scheme will be accepted from 12:00 BST.
The UK government and the Northern Ireland Executive have long been at odds about how the scheme will be funded, with the overall costs potentially topping £1.2bn over the next 20 to 30 years.
Last year a judge ruled Stormont's Executive Office was acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of the scheme.
He said the start of the scheme was being deliberately stymied in order to pressurise the government into funding it.
He also determined there was an attempt by Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to have the scheme's eligibility criteria changed, with her party Sinn Féin having said the rules potentially discriminated against some republicans with Troubles-era convictions.
Funding for the scheme has been agreed for this year, but Stormont ministers still want the government to provide extra cash to help cover future expenditure.
'Triumph for the courageous'
Margaret Yeaman, who was blinded in an IRA bomb in Banbridge, County Down, in 1982, said it had been a "long, bumpy road" for her and others injured during the Troubles who have been waiting for the payments.
"I'll not even say that we're getting it until I have it in my hand," she said.
Jennifer McNern described the payments as "recognition" of what she had been through since she lost both of her legs after an IRA bomb explosion in Belfast in 1972.
"This is really an acknowledgement of the harm caused physically, psychologically and financially," she said.
The victims' group, the Wave Trauma Centre, said the opening of the scheme was a "triumph for the courageous and determined campaigners who have fought for over a decade" for the payments.
"At times it was desperately frustrating but they never lost their focus on gaining tangible recognition for all those like themselves who had been severely and permanently injured through no fault of their own," said the group's co-ordinator Alan McBride.
"We'll also remember those who campaigned but didn't live long enough to see this day."
After a series of delays, the scheme was to have opened in June but Mr Justice McAlinden, who chairs the panel overseeing the awarding of the payments, pushed it back until the end of August.
That final delay, he said, was to allow applicants to "familiarise themselves" with "complex" medical assessment guidance before making their submissions.
The scheme covers violence related to the Troubles between 1966 and 2010, including incidents in Great Britain and Europe.
Non-UK residents injured outside the UK cannot apply, such as victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings carried out by loyalists in 1974.
After the death of a recipient, their spouse or carer will get the payments for a further 10 years.