Victims' groups voice opposition to Troubles plan
Victims' groups have gathered in Belfast to show their opposition to a government plan to end all prosecutions related to the Troubles.
They were joined by representatives from the major parties, north and south, who signed a document outlining their rejection of the proposals.
The families of Troubles victims hailed the meeting as a "historic day".
The controversial proposals are due to go before the UK Parliament later this year.
In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions related to the Troubles up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.
The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles", would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.
'No choice'
A delegation of politicians from the Republic of Ireland - as well as members of the Democratic Unionist Party, Sinn Féin , the SDLP and Alliance - met with the cross-community group of victims' campaigners on Monday.
Campaigner Raymond McCord, whose son Raymond Jr was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, said the government had "no choice" but to listen to their opposition.
"Every major political party in Ireland are supporting us, they can't ignore that," he said.
"And on top of that, the victims' groups in England are supporting us as well."
Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, was also at the event.
Inquests in 2019 highlighted the role of the IRA in the attacks, but nobody has been prosecuted since convictions for the Birmingham Six were quashed in 1991.
Ms Hambleton said they were a "voice for those who are not here".
"We are here to fight for them because their lives and their deaths matter to us," she added.
She said the proposed legislation was "obscene" and there was "no moral or ethical justification" for any government to try and implement it.
Victims' groups are due to bring their campaign to Downing Street and Westminster next week.
Last month, a group which represents 200,000 Army veterans who served in Northern Ireland said it fully supported the government's controversial Troubles legacy plan.
Some other military veterans have also criticised it.