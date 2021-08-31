Child dies in County Down road collision
A child has died after a collision on the Rowreagh Road near Kircubbin in County Down.
It happened at about 20:20 BST on Monday.
The Ambulance Service said four rapid response paramedics and two emergency crews attended after a 999 call said a young child pedestrian had been injured.
The South Eastern Health Trust confirmed on Tuesday morning that a child has died.
Police said one vehicle was involved in the collision.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area with diversions in place at the Rubane Road and Gransha Road on Monday evening.