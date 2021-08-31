Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tests positive for Covid-19
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The vice president of Sinn Féin tweeted that she would remain in self-isolation and hopes to return to her public duties next week.
"I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine," she added.
"Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime."
I have contracted Covid-19. I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine. I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week. Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime.— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) August 31, 2021
BBC News NI understands a meeting of the Stormont Executive due to happen on Wednesday has been postponed until next week, due to Ms O'Neill's illness.