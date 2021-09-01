Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in NI for business and political talks
Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar is in Northern Ireland for two days of private talks with Stormont leaders and business representatives.
RTÉ reported that the minister would have a series of meetings in Belfast and Newry.
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill had to withdraw from Wednesday's scheduled talks after she tested positive for Covid-19.
Mr Varadkar will instead meet the Finance Minister Conor Murphy.
The Tanaiste will also hold talks with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, UUP leader Doug Beattie and Alliance leader Naomi Long.
He is expected to meet the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Thursday.
Discussions are likely to focus on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Covid-19 recovery plans as well as Westminster's plan to end all Troubles-related prosecutions.
Mr Varadkar will also meet business representatives about recovery from Covid and the Northern Ireland Protocol.