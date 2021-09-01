Covid-19: Nine more Covid-linked deaths and 1,472 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,373.
Another 1,472 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,313 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 202,132 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday there were 418 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 391 on Tuesday.
There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 44 on Tuesday. Thirty-seven of those are on ventilators.
Last updated 1 September at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,449,587 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 1 September at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,092.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,382 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,293 on Monday.
A total of 352,447 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 355 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 27 on the previous day.
There are 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down seven on Monday.
Last updated 31 August at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,818,637 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,683,944 were first doses and 3,134,693 were second doses.
Last updated 31 August at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland