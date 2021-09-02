Northern Ireland weather: Third-warmest summer since records began
- Published
Northern Ireland experienced one of its warmest summers on record over the past three months, the Met Office has said.
The average temperature over the summer was 15.06C, setting this year behind 2006 and 1995 on the all-time list.
The summer included a record-breaking high temperature of 31.3C for Northern Ireland, recorded in July.
But the amount of rainfall in what was a duller and cooler August was 10% more than the average for Northern Ireland.
Temperature records covering the area of Northern Ireland date back to 1884.
This summer's average temperature was 1.17C above the Northern Ireland average.
The warmest summer was in 1995 when the average was 15.4C, while 2006 is second on the list with a 15.14C average.
The coldest summer was in 1912 - the average temperature reaching just 11.71C.
'Summers getting warmer'
On 21 July this summer Castlederg in County Tyrone recorded Northern Ireland's highest ever temperature of 31.3C.
That was the peak of a heatwave during which thermometers in some areas hit 30C across several days.
Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change.
The UK as a whole has had its ninth hottest summer on record, with an average of 15.28C.
Analysis: Cecilia Daly, BBC News NI weather presenter
Given the dull weather Northern Ireland has experienced this August you may have forgotten the July heatwave.
The exceptional heat then has of course contributed to the overall summer figure.
It is also worth noting that sea fog affected much of the north coast of Northern Ireland in July so sunshine amounts there were below average for the time of year.
Consequently temperatures were much lower, as no doubt a lot of holidaymakers will remember.
There was "definitely a trend" that summers were getting warmer, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill told BBC News NI.
"While one individual summer isn't a definitive sign of climate change, this warm summer will feed into that trend," he said.
"Northern Ireland did have its highest ever temperature on record this year, which is alarming in itself.
"Lots of people enjoy hot weather but there is another side to these kinds of records being broken."
In spite of heavy spells of rain through the earlier part of August, Northern Ireland's summer was its 14th driest on record.
Northern Ireland's higher-than-average rainfall for August was in contrast to what was a much drier month for Great Britain - the UK as a whole received 73% of its typical August rainfall.
"The UK has been under an area of high pressure and that's why the weather has not really changed that much in the past couple of weeks," said Mr Burkill.
"Earlier in August was much more unsettled before we were under this fine sunny weather to end the month."