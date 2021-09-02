Covid-19: Twelve more Covid-linked deaths and 793 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,385.
Another 793 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,472 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 202,925 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, there were 417 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 418 on Wednesday.
There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, no change from Wednesday. Thirty-eight of those are on ventilators.
Vaccines
A total of 2,452,955 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Twenty coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,112.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,789 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,382 on Tuesday.
A total of 354,236 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 360 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up by five on the previous day.
There are 56 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up by two on Tuesday's figure.
Vaccines
A total of 6,836,122 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,688,438 were first doses and 3,147,684 were second doses.
