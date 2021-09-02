Killough: Nine appliances attend recycling plant fire
Firefighters are attending a blaze that has broken out at a recycling plant on the Downpatrick Road in Killough, County Down.
Nine appliances from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are at the scene.
Two appliances each were sent from Lisburn, Ballynahinch and Downpatrick while Knock, Newcastle and Whitla stations supplied one each.
The fire is thought to have broken out earlier on Thursday morning.
In a tweet, NIFRS appealed for members of the public to avoid the area.
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant on the Downpatrick Road, Killough. 9 Fire Appliances in total are at the incident. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TH5MUQJatp— Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) September 2, 2021
