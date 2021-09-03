Covid-19: Nine more Covid-linked deaths and 1,248 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,394.
Another 1,248 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, up from 793 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 204,173 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Friday, there were 409 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 417 on Thursday.
There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, no change from Thursday. Thirty-eight of those are on ventilators.
Last updated 3 September at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,456,256 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 3 September at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No new deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,112.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,751 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,789 from Wednesday.
A total of 352,529 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 343 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down by 17 on the previous day.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up by three on Wednesday's figure.
Last updated 2 September at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,853,648 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of those, 3,693,405 were first doses and 3,160,243 were second doses.
Last updated 1 September at 17:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland