North Belfast: Police investigate 'hate crimes' at football match
- Published
Police have said they are investigating "hate crime" incidents after a football match in north Belfast.
The game took place at at the Girdwood Community Hub on Friday night.
Detectives said they received a report that a man suffered cuts to his face after an object was thrown at him following the match.
Other people have reported being subjected to sectarian abuse during the game.
"Investigations are ongoing into these incidents which are being treated as hate crimes," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Officers want anyone who saw what happened to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.