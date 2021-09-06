Pat Hume: Funeral of John Hume's widow taking place
The funeral of peace campaigner Pat Hume is taking place in Londonderry.
The widow of the late SDLP leader and Nobel prize winner John Hume died last Thursday after a short illness, aged 83.
Her death comes just over a year after the death of her husband.
The requiem Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral, which is being kept private due to Covid-19 restrictions, is due to begin at 11:00 BST and is available to watch online.
Internment will take place afterwards in the City Cemetery.
Mrs Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of the civil rights movement in Derry in the 1960s and is considered a key influence on his work in the Northern Ireland peace process.
Former US President Bill Clinton, ex-US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and Mary McAleese, the former Irish president have joined political figures across Northern Ireland in paying tribute to Mrs Hume in the past few days.
On Sunday, Baroness Paisley, the wife of the late Ian Paisley, told BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday Sequence programme that Mr Hume "would have been lost without her".
"I know I miss Ian an awful lot and I know Pat must have missed John too because they were, like us, pretty closely united in their work as well as their marriage."
A book of condolence has been opened in Derry's Guidhall for the public to express their wishes.
It was opened by Derry and Strabane District Mayor Graham Warke, who said the legacy of Pat Hume and her husband will live on for many years to come.
He also noted the ongoing work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, challenging injustice and campaigning for peaceful change.
The book of condolence can be signed online on the council's website.