Coronavirus: More than half of Larne High School pupils out of class
More than half of pupils at a Northern Ireland school could not come to class on Monday because they were in close contact with someone with Covid-19.
At least 400 pupils from Larne High School in County Antrim were told to remain at home.
Some principals have voiced concern at the number of children who are already missing classes.
Stormont's education minister has acknowledged schools face "pressure" from Covid cases and contact tracing.
Michelle McIlveen said more than £5.5m in funding was being made available to help schools deal with the challenges.
Most pupils returned to schools across Northern Ireland last week after the summer holidays, but the high number of positive cases has interrupted many classes at the start of term.
Larne High School principal Stephen Reid told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme the current situation "isn't what we had envisaged" for the beginning of the new academic year.
He said there were "quite a few positive cases coming through to us now, quite regularly."
The principal said they had worked over the weekend to trace pupils who may have been in contact with positive cases, and to inform their families they should not come into school.
"We have a dedicated mobile phone for parents to report Covid cases outside of school hours, and at twenty past ten last night we got our last notification on that," he said.
"In one year group we had two pupils who tested positive, but when we looked at the different classes those pupils had been through, between the two of them that meant most of the year group were close contacts and need to be tested."
Asked if he was frustrated, Mr Reid replied: "I wouldn't necessarily say frustrated, because we are in the middle of a pandemic and we've got to accept there's a virus out there that none of us have control over.
"The other side of it is, we can't continue forever in a lockdown situation where children don't come to school."
However, the principal said he would like to see "clear contingency plans" from the Department of Education for the coming academic years, in terms of exams and school inspections.
What are the rules on close contacts in schools?
Last month, schools in Northern Ireland were issued with new guidance from the Public Health Agency (PHA), based on Department of Health (DoH) policy guidance.
It was aimed at preventing large numbers of pupils and staff having to repeatedly self-isolate for 10 days if they were identified as a close contact of a positive case.
The new guidance advised that pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts of a positive case, but have no symptoms themselves, do not have to self-isolate if they have recently tested positive for the virus.
Other close contacts, who have not received a positive test within the previous 90 days, do have to self-isolate, but they can reduce their 10-day period of self-isolation if they have a negative PCR test result.
On Sunday, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said some schools had decided not to follow the PHA guidance because they feared it could lead to greater infection rates.
The union said said some principals would like pupils to have longer self-isolation periods to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to their classmates.
The task of tracing asymptomatic close contacts has fallen mainly on school principals and staff.
Graham Gault, president of the NAHT in Northern Ireland, said the contract tracing burden on some schools was "absolutely immense".
He said the principals could not concentrate on their "core duties" because they could not "lift their head from managing the Covid response".
"It's our view that the contact tracing requirement on some principals is just simply not sustainable - the scale of what we're dealing with at the moment is just incredible," he added.