Brexit: Three border police stations are back up for sale
The sale of three police stations close to the Irish border, which was delayed because of Brexit, will now go ahead, the PSNI has confirmed.
The stations are Castlederg and Aughnacloy in County Tyrone and Warrenpoint in County Down.
Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the decision to pause the closures in 2018 was due to the "uncertainty around EU exit".
Mr Singleton said the PSNI had written to the Policing Board about the revised plans on 18 August 2021.
The board is responsible for approving all acquisitions and disposals relating to the police estate.
'Kept under review'
"We regularly assess our resources to ensure we are equipped as well as possible to keep people safe," the assistant chief constable explained.
"With the changing circumstances of EU Exit, particularly in relation to UK/Ireland border arrangements, an operational review has recommended that the disposal of Castlederg, Aughnacloy and Warrenpoint stations can now recommence."
He said the decision to pause the sales had been "kept under review".
None of the three stations is in operational use.
It is understood the decision to close the stations is unrelated to a recent review of policing in south Armagh.
This review, published last week, proved contentious as some unionists called for the chief constable to resign because of a recommendation for memorials to murdered officers in the area to be removed.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne later said the PSNI was not removing memorials and "never have been".