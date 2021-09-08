Donegal engineering firm to be sold for $2bn
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Donegal-based firm E&I Engineering is being sold in a deal worth up to $2bn (£1.45bn).
The business, which was founded by Derry City Football Club chairman Philip O'Doherty, is a significant employer in the north-west.
It is being bought by Ohio-based Vertiv Holdings.
E&I makes electrical switchgear and power distribution systems which is installed in facilities like data centres.