Covid-19: NI records six coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,210 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,430.
Another 1,210 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,748 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 211,939 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 454 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 461 on Tuesday.
There are 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 45 on Tuesday.
Thirty three of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.
Last updated 8 September at 15:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,475,196 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,293,709 are first doses, and 1,181,487 are second doses.
A total of 2,124 doses were administered on Monday.
Last updated 8 September at 15:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,112.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,470 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,144 on Monday.
A total of 359,420 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 367 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 17 from Monday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as Monday.
Last updated 7 September at 16:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,937,291 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,716,531 were first doses and 3,220,760 were second doses.
Last updated 6 September at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland