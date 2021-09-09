North Belfast: Lorry set alight in attempted hijacking
- Published
A lorry has been "completely destroyed" in an attempted hijacking in north Belfast, police have said.
Police said the lorry was parked on Hillview Road when a male armed with a suspected firearm forced the driver from the vehicle shortly before 13:30 BST on Thursday.
The lorry was then set alight.
Police said the driver was left "badly shaken" by the "terrifying ordeal" but no injuries were reported. They are appealing for information.