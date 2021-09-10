Covid-19: Mallon announces plan to attract new taxi drivers
Driver vehicle agency fees will be waived for new drivers to help the taxi industry recover from Covid-19.
The plan includes a taxi fare review to be launched next week and the removal of some charges.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the changes would save new drivers about £370.
This is on top of existing support for the sector, and aims to counter the current driver shortage after hundreds left the industry.
Ms Mallon said the fare review would address the industry's concerns around future viability.
Rates were last reviewed in 2011.
The Department for Infrastructure has already launched two schemes to support the sector, which has struggled to meet demand since Covid restrictions were lifted.
Driver Vehicle Agency fees will be waived for new drivers in 2021/22, and the one taxi metre test - required to make a fare change - will also be scrapped.
She added: "In order to assist the industry to rebuild and to encourage new drivers to enter the business, I am proposing that my Department will provide financial support to cover the fees for new drivers who successfully obtain their taxi driver and vehicle licences from April 21 to March 22.
"I want to continue to help the industry during these difficult times. These measures would go some way to address the issues raised by the taxi industry to assist it with recovery from the pandemic and to importantly provide support to attract new drivers to the industry."