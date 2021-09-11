Covid-19: NI records three coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,424 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,447.
Another 1,424 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,687 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The Department of Health revealed the latest figures in a tweet on Saturday as its dashboard will not be updated until Monday.
On Friday, the Department of Health reported that a total of 215,457 cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 461 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Friday, up from 472 on Thursday.
There were 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, down one from Thursday.
Thirty five of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units were on ventilators on Friday.
Last updated 11 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,489,473 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
A breakdown of first and second doses is not provided at weekends.
Last updated 11 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,115.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,620 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, up from 1,292 on Thursday.
A total of 363,848 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 328 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down three from Thursday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up five from Thursday.
Last updated 10 September at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,969,334 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of those, 3,723,052 were first doses and 3,246,282 were second doses.
Last updated 9 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland