All-Ireland final: Victorious Tyrone set for Omagh homecoming

image source, Getty Images
image captionConor Meyler was among Tyrone's stand out performers

Tyrone is set for a glorious homecoming after triumphing over Mayo in Saturday's All-Ireland final.

The team secured Tyrone's fourth All-Ireland title on Saturday at Croke Park beating Mayo 2-14 to 0-15.

The players will be making their homecoming to Healy Park, their home ground in Omagh, later on Sunday.

Following their victory, Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers congratulated Tyrone on their All-Ireland victory.

First Minister the DUP's Paul Givan applauded the team's "passion and determination" which, he said, had been mirrored by their supporters.

"This is a significant achievement after what has been a very difficult period for elite sports," said Mr Givan.

"It is great to see our local sportspeople excel, and the Tyrone team has certainly done that."

image source, Getty Images
image captionIt is the first time Tyrone has won the All-Ireland since 2008

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Féin, said Tyrone had given people "hope, positivity and a cause for optimism".

"Congratulations to Tyrone Seniors on winning the All-Ireland and bringing the Sam Maguire home after 13 years," Ms O'Neill said.

image source, Getty Images
image captionTyrone claimed their fourth All-Ireland title by beating Mayo 2-14 to 0-15

"This campaign has not been without its challenges but was fought with real determination, and brought the county together in support of the team."

media caption'Relief, ecstasy and putting to bed some yesteryears' - Logan on Tyrone's triumph

Tyrone has won the All-Ireland senior football championship three times in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

They have also lost three times, most recently in 2018.

image source, Getty Images
image captionTyrone has won the All-Ireland men's football four times

The result was a bitter pill for their opponents - Mayo has waited 70 years to bring the Sam Maguire cup back to the county, but their wait now goes on.

