Covid-19: NI records six coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,031 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,453.
Another 1,031 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,424 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The Department of Health revealed the latest figures in a tweet on Sunday as its dashboard will not be updated until Monday.
On Friday, the Department of Health reported that a total of 215,457 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There were 461 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Friday, up from 472 on Thursday.
There were 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, down one from Thursday.
Thirty five of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units were on ventilators on Friday.
Last updated 12 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,492,097 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
A breakdown of first and second doses is not provided at weekends.
Last updated 12 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,466 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, down from 1,620 on Friday.
A total of 365,313 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 310 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 17 from Friday.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down one from Friday.
Last updated 11 September at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,005,781 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 3,730,456 were first doses and 3,275,325 were second doses.
Last updated 10 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland