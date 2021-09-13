High Street voucher: Mark H Durkan fears internet access could hit roll-out
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
An SDLP assembly member has expressed concern some people could struggle to access the High Street voucher scheme.
Anyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland will be eligible for the £100 pre-paid card by applying on the NI Direct website.
However Mark H Durkan said some older and vulnerable people without internet access "could end up missing out".
The Department for the Economy said a phone line would be available for those unable to apply online.
People will also be able to register to complete an application on behalf of a "limited number" of other people.
Last month, the department said it hoped to launch the scheme after 12 September but no further details have since been provided.
BBC News NI has seen a letter from Mr Durkan to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, asking if her department could help with the roll-out of the voucher.
He said as some older people may not use computers, or have relatives and friends able to help them, there was a risk of "potential exclusion of vast swathes of that cohort" from the scheme.
The assembly member has asked the minister to automatically issue the vouchers to pensioners, whose details are already held by the Department for Communities.
"Not only will it ensure everyone entitled gets access but it would also reduce a lot of pressure on the system when it does open," Mr Durkan told BBC News NI.
"There could be a detrimental economic impact if fewer people avail of this voucher."
The Department for the Economy is overseeing the roll-out of the scheme.
It has also said cards will need to be spent by 30 November, to avoid displacing spending during the peak of the Christmas shopping period.
On Sunday, Sinn Féin's chair of the economy committee, Caoimhe Archibald, said Economy Minister Gordon Lyons needed to urgently clarify when the scheme would open.
A spokesperson for the department said the minister would make an announcement in the very near future.