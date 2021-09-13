Taylor Swift: 'Lovely' pop star poses for selfies in Belfast
You might thing that only in your 'Wildest Dreams' you would meet American pop star Taylor Swift on a night out in Belfast.
But that is exactly what happened for some lucky locals and hospitality staff last week.
Staff in a Belfast bar posted on social media that the star had happily posed for selfies when she visited the city.
Workers at the bar said she was in the city with her boyfriend, the actor Joe Alwyn.
He is wrapping up filming on the Hulu/BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Conversations with Friends.
Among the venues Swift visited was the Tipsy Bird bar in the city centre.
In a Facebook post, the Tipsy Bird said: "The one and only Taylor Swift graced us with her presence last Friday night.
"We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team.
"Taylor, if you fancy being a Tipsy Bird another night in the future, you know where to find us".
She was also spotted at Shu restaurant on the Lisburn Road in south Belfast, where she posed for photos with the team.
"On Thursday evening we had the pleasure of serving Taylor Swift," Shu said.
"Taylor was so lovely and really is a beautiful person inside and out and she kindly agreed to photos with all of our team," the restaurant added in a post on social media.
