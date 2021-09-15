NI 100: Northern Ireland businesses in Westminster showcase
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Dozens of Northern Ireland businesses will showcase their products and services at an exhibition in London.
The Westminster event is part of the Northern Ireland Office's centenary programme.
Business leaders will also attend a reception at Downing Street on Wednesday hosted by the prime minister.
The government said it would provide businesses with an opportunity to network with international companies and investors.
The exhibitors represent a cross-section of sectors within the Northern Ireland economy and includes 12 start-ups.
Representatives of Queen's University Belfast, Ulster University and Tourism NI will also attend the event.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government would continue to promote Northern Ireland's interests to boost investment and jobs.
"Today, I will welcome businesses from across Northern Ireland to 10 Downing Street as they showcase their products and services to new markets, from the Tayto crisp to vital healthcare products helping doctors carry out life-saving work," he said.
"This year, we are celebrating the huge contribution Northern Ireland has made to our country over the past 100 years and looking ahead to the enormous potential of its employers and innovators."
First Minister Paul Givan, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Northern Ireland's special envoy to the US, Trevor Ringland, will speak at the event.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who is opening the Business and Innovation Showcase, said it was an ideal forum to show the positive contribution of Northern Ireland firms to the UK economy.
He added it reinforces the UK government's commitment to "build back better by creating opportunities for businesses to flourish through trade".
The investment conference is one of a series of events organised to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.
Northern Ireland was created in May 1921 after the partition of Ireland.