Covid-19: More 'big acts could pull out of NI gigs'
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
Restrictions at indoor concerts could lead to more big acts pulling out of Northern Ireland, event organisers have warned.
Over the summer, acts such as Genesis, Van Morrison and JC Stewart cancelled or rescheduled gigs in Belfast because of social distancing rules.
The current rules mean one metre social distancing at indoor events, seated guests only and no dancing.
But concert promoters have called for the distancing rule to be re-examined.
The head of events at the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall said the issue should be addressed sooner rather than later.
Charlie McCloskey said most of September's bookings have now been postponed or rescheduled.
Promoter and venue owner Joe Dougan told BBC News NI more events were "in jeopardy" in the coming months unless rules are changed or indicative dates are set.
"We are the only part of the British Isles which hasn't set a date or reopened," he said.
"We have no ability to plan. Over the summer months we lost a tonne of money because of reduced capacities.
"This is an expensive business and this is simply not commercially viable."
Many of those working in the events sector remain on furlough, which is due to end at the end of the month.
A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: "Further consideration will be given to the remaining restrictions when the executive next meets.
"Any decisions will take full account of the health, economic and social context."