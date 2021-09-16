NI100: Alliance calls for Irish president to accept invitation
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Alliance Party has called on Irish President Michael D Higgins to reconsider his decision to turn down an invite to a centenary church service.
The Queen has been invited to the service, which has been organised by Christian church leaders.
It will take place at the Church of Ireland cathedral in Armagh on 21 October.
Unionist politicians have said they are disappointed President Higgins will not be attending.
The inter-denominational service is part of a programme of events to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland in 1921.
No comment
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said President Higgins should reconsider his position.
"This event is very much in keeping with the reconciliation efforts of successive Irish presidents and the Queen over recent years, and the inclusive approach to marking the decade of centenaries," he said.
On Wednesday a spokesperson for President Higgins said he was "not in a position to attend the ceremony and this has been communicated to the organisers".
It is understood he had been expected to attend.
He did not offer any further explanation of his decision.
Peter Weir, from the Democratic Unionist Party, said he had asked the president's office whether he was joining a nationalist "boycott" of events marking the centenary.
Ulster Unionist Party assembly member Mike Nesbitt described the move as "surprising and uncharacteristic from someone who has shown a consistent willingness to reach out and promote reconciliation".
"The reciprocal state visits were a high watermark in Anglo-Irish relations and until we know the reason why he is not in a position to attend, we cannot be critical," he said.
So far the church leaders have made no comment about the issue.
President Higgins is currently in Italy and has not yet responded to calls for him to reconsider his decision or give his reasons.